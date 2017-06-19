Justice Department backs Texas 'sanct...

Justice Department backs Texas 'sanctuary city' law in court

The Trump administration is backing a Texas "sanctuary city" crackdown in court ahead of a federal judge deciding whether to put the new law on hold. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday that Texas "has admirably" followed the lead of President Donald Trump's tougher stance on illegal immigration.

