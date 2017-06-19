Judge announces Trump won't be defend...

Judge announces Trump won't be defendant in pipeline lawsuit

President Donald Trump won't be added as a defendant in a lawsuit over the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline that he pushed to completion, a federal judge announced as one of the conditions of allowing a group of Sioux tribal members to intervene in the case. The order Monday by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg eliminates a possible complication to a case that has lingered almost a year.

