James Dickey , the newly elected chair of the Republican Party of Texas. KXAN photo/ Alyssa Goard.
James Dickey is getting used to introducing himself as the Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, he's grown accustomed to making introductions as the Chair of the Travis County Republican Party. Dickey was elected chairman on Saturday through a vote by the State Republican Executive committee.
