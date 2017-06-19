Investigators find more than 3,000 po...

Investigators find more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop updated

There are 2 comments on the KHGI story from 12 hrs ago, titled Investigators find more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop updated. In it, KHGI reports that:

Investigators found more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana Wednesday, when they stopped a tractor-trailer in Texas near the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. A deputy stopped the tractor-trailer near the intersection of El Cibolo Road and U.S. 281, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KHGI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Parden Pard

Catasauqua, PA

#1 6 hrs ago
POOR guy,,,Got caught. (probably a nice , family guy )
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ex Senator Stillbornum

Philadelphia, PA

#2 1 hr ago
His driving looked suspiciously mellow.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas veteran's remains return home after 76 years 4 hr Bosun 1
News Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06) 5 hr Michelle 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr ritedownthemiddle 63,817
News A virtual wall, not a physical wall, is the key... 7 hr Rico from East Lo... 4
News Perry Can Win If Leadership Trumps Debates (Nov '11) 21 hr JamieYung 4
Seeking A Lactating Man Mon Warm fart milk 36
News Kavitha Surana, Foreign Policy: Texas cities fe... Mon Juneteenth greetings 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,707 • Total comments across all topics: 281,909,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC