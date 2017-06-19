There are on the KHGI story from 12 hrs ago, titled Investigators find more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop updated. In it, KHGI reports that:

Investigators found more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana Wednesday, when they stopped a tractor-trailer in Texas near the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. A deputy stopped the tractor-trailer near the intersection of El Cibolo Road and U.S. 281, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office.

