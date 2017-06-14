Important Changes To The Landscape Of...

Important Changes To The Landscape Of Premises Liability Cases In Texas

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

The Texas Supreme Court in 2015 issued an opinion that should make it easier for defendants to win summary judgment in premises liability cases. In Austin v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Well Well 63,769
News Texas Sheriff Is Actively Pushing Visas Through... 22 hr Laredo 3
Seeking A Lactating Man Wed Fart info request 34
News Charges dropped against Miss Black Texas in Com... Wed Mack da Knife 1
News Remembering the U.S. Supreme Court case out of ... Wed Mack da Knife 5
News Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat... Wed Laredo 1
News Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa... Jun 13 America is farting 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,792,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC