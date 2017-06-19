Houston to join lawsuit against Texas 'sanctuary city' law
There are 1 comment on the Star Tribune story from 10 hrs ago, titled Houston to join lawsuit against Texas 'sanctuary city' law. In it, Star Tribune reports that:
Houston city leaders have voted to join a lawsuit trying to halt a Texas law that would crack down on "sanctuary cities." The City Council voted 10-6, with one abstention, Wednesday to join the lawsuit, filed in San Antonio federal court.
#1 1 hr ago
Good! The less money these punks get from state coffers, the better for the rest of us. I no longer got too Houston or San Antonio because of their Sanctuary position, so I do not spend a dime in their burgs. Now they won't get state bucks which means more for me and my little town.
