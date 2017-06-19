Houston to join lawsuit against Texas...

Houston to join lawsuit against Texas 'sanctuary city' law

There are 1 comment on the Star Tribune story from 10 hrs ago, titled Houston to join lawsuit against Texas 'sanctuary city' law. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

Houston city leaders have voted to join a lawsuit trying to halt a Texas law that would crack down on "sanctuary cities." The City Council voted 10-6, with one abstention, Wednesday to join the lawsuit, filed in San Antonio federal court.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Laredo

Laredo, TX

#1 1 hr ago
Good! The less money these punks get from state coffers, the better for the rest of us. I no longer got too Houston or San Antonio because of their Sanctuary position, so I do not spend a dime in their burgs. Now they won't get state bucks which means more for me and my little town.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A virtual wall, not a physical wall, is the key... 2 hr spytheweb 5
News Investigators find more than 3,000 pounds of ma... 2 hr Holy Silicon Wafer 4
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,832
News Georgia special election could pay dividends in... 9 hr Laredo 1
News Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06) 9 hr Keyanna 4
News Texas veteran's remains return home after 76 years 16 hr tlsringer 2
News Perry Can Win If Leadership Trumps Debates (Nov '11) Tue JamieYung 4
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,365 • Total comments across all topics: 281,929,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC