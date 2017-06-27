House panel backs bill to revive Nevada nuclear waste dump
A House committee has approved a bill that would revive the mothballed nuclear waste dump at Nevada's Yucca Mountain, while also moving forward with a separate plan for a temporary storage site in New Mexico or Texas. Supporters said the bill represents a comprehensive package to solve a nuclear-waste management problem that has festered for more than three decades.
