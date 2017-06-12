Herman & Rhule visit East Texas; excited for players from the region to make an impact in 2017
It was a fun week in East Texas as numerous big time college football coaches visited the region for satellite camps. First year Texas head coach Tom Herman and his staff were in Marshall with East Texas Baptist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Chelsea 2028
|63,751
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|7 hr
|Capt Fart
|33
|House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules
|9 hr
|Retribution
|58
|Remembering the U.S. Supreme Court case out of ...
|10 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Did Scott Pelley cheated his taxes, his wife an...
|14 hr
|The team of Donal...
|6
|California transplants helping conservatives fi...
|14 hr
|Pro-American
|1
|Texas Sheriff Is Actively Pushing Visas Through...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC