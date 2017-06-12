Here's Yet More Evidence That The 2016 Election In Texas Was A Mess
Texans faced long lines in the 2016 election and confusion over their polling place, registration status and the documentation required to vote, The Texas Civil Rights Project's analysis released Thursday tracked over 4,000 incidents reported to a voter hotline or to field volunteers. It shows there was a lack of understanding among voters and election officials alike surrounding voting qualifications required by a controversial 2011 voter verification law.
