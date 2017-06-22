Hate Crime Charge for Man Accused in ...

Hate Crime Charge for Man Accused in Texas Mosque Fire

13 hrs ago

A Texas man was indicted on federal hate crime charges on Thursday in connection with an act of arson that destroyed a mosque and Islamic community center in January. The man, Marq Vincent Perez, was charged with hate crime damage to a religious property, use of fire to commit a federal felony and possession of an unregistered destructive device, according to a statement from the United States attorney's office for the Southern District of Texas.

Chicago, IL

