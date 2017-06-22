Hate Crime Charge for Man Accused in Texas Mosque Fire
A Texas man was indicted on federal hate crime charges on Thursday in connection with an act of arson that destroyed a mosque and Islamic community center in January. The man, Marq Vincent Perez, was charged with hate crime damage to a religious property, use of fire to commit a federal felony and possession of an unregistered destructive device, according to a statement from the United States attorney's office for the Southern District of Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,845
|Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly ch...
|11 hr
|Concern for the c...
|10
|Houston to join lawsuit against Texas 'sanctuar...
|Wed
|Laredo
|1
|A virtual wall, not a physical wall, is the key...
|Wed
|spytheweb
|5
|Investigators find more than 3,000 pounds of ma...
|Wed
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|4
|Georgia special election could pay dividends in...
|Wed
|Laredo
|1
|Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06)
|Wed
|Keyanna
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC