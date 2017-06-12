Governor signs Texas' $217B budget, cuts $120M with vetoes
Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law a 2018-2019 state budget worth around $217 billion, but vetoed about $120 million in planned expenditures. Squeezed by the oil price slump, the budget includes funding increases for the state's beleaguered child welfare system and $800 million for border security.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member on Texas 10 Most Wanted list caught...
|2 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Remembering the U.S. Supreme Court case out of ...
|2 hr
|Scarsdale CORN
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|INTERCOURSE ABSENT
|63,756
|Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
|6 hr
|Big Duke 6
|1
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|17 hr
|Capt Fart
|33
|House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules
|19 hr
|Retribution
|58
|Did Scott Pelley cheated his taxes, his wife an...
|23 hr
|The team of Donal...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC