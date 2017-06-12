Governor signs Texas' $217B budget, c...

Governor signs Texas' $217B budget, cuts $120M with vetoes

Read more: Amarillo.com

Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law a 2018-2019 state budget worth around $217 billion, but vetoed about $120 million in planned expenditures. Squeezed by the oil price slump, the budget includes funding increases for the state's beleaguered child welfare system and $800 million for border security.

Chicago, IL

