Gov. Abbott celebrates Texasa call for Convention of States, urges more states to join
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for more states to get on board with the push for a Convention of States. He held a celebration Saturday afternoon at the Governor's Mansion to thank supporters and express appreciation that the state legislature approved Texas' call for the convention, which was one of the governor's emergency items this legislative session.
