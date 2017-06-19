There are on the Chron story from 13 hrs ago, titled Georgia special election could pay dividends in 2018 Texas races. In it, Chron reports that:

WASHINGTON Georgia's special election Tuesday to fill a vacant congressional seat in suburban Atlanta has garnered interest across the nation, including Texas, where the outcome is seen as a possible bellwether for next year's U.S. Senate and several House races. A spirited run by Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff in a district long held by Republicans has invigorated Texas Democrats , who have sent volunteers to Georgia to knock on doors or work on phone banks from home.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chron.