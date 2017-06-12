Gang member on Texas 10 Most Wanted l...

Gang member on Texas 10 Most Wanted list caught in Georgia

Officials say a convicted robber and gang member who's been on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list since 2015 has been arrested in southeast Georgia. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 45-year-old Agapito Salinas was captured last Thursday in Alma, Georgia.

Chicago, IL

