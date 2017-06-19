Free speech on college campuses in th...

Free speech on college campuses in the Senate spotlight

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this May 10, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of Calif., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Free speech on college campuses attracted congressional attention on Tuesday as a Senate panel questioned students, academics and lawyers after the abrupt cancellation of several high-profile speeches from California to Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Investigators find more than 3,000 pounds of ma... 47 min Keyanna 3
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,823
News Texas veteran's remains return home after 76 years 3 hr tlsringer 2
News Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06) 12 hr Michelle 2
News A virtual wall, not a physical wall, is the key... 14 hr Rico from East Lo... 4
News Perry Can Win If Leadership Trumps Debates (Nov '11) Tue JamieYung 4
Seeking A Lactating Man Mon Warm fart milk 36
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,721 • Total comments across all topics: 281,916,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC