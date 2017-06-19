Free speech on college campuses in the Senate spotlight
In this May 10, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of Calif., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Free speech on college campuses attracted congressional attention on Tuesday as a Senate panel questioned students, academics and lawyers after the abrupt cancellation of several high-profile speeches from California to Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigators find more than 3,000 pounds of ma...
|47 min
|Keyanna
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,823
|Texas veteran's remains return home after 76 years
|3 hr
|tlsringer
|2
|Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06)
|12 hr
|Michelle
|2
|A virtual wall, not a physical wall, is the key...
|14 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|4
|Perry Can Win If Leadership Trumps Debates (Nov '11)
|Tue
|JamieYung
|4
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Mon
|Warm fart milk
|36
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC