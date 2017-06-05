Fraud: First Arrest Warrant Issued in Expanding Texas Illegal Voting...
We've written about voter fraud several times in the past few weeks, including an ironic voter ID controversy at the California Democratic convention -- as well as this case out of Florida, in which fraudulent ballots may have tipped the balance in an extremely close local election. Yesterday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted out a Dallas Morning News story detailing an arrest warrant issued pertaining to a voter fraud investigation that may have impacted hundreds of mail-in ballots.
