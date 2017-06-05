Fraud: First Arrest Warrant Issued in...

Fraud: First Arrest Warrant Issued in Expanding Texas Illegal Voting...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Townhall

We've written about voter fraud several times in the past few weeks, including an ironic voter ID controversy at the California Democratic convention -- as well as this case out of Florida, in which fraudulent ballots may have tipped the balance in an extremely close local election. Yesterday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted out a Dallas Morning News story detailing an arrest warrant issued pertaining to a voter fraud investigation that may have impacted hundreds of mail-in ballots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sarah Palin weighs in on Ted Nugent and endorse... (Feb '14) 1 hr CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Into The Night 63,708
Seeking A Lactating Man 3 hr Quavontae 28
News Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadl... 9 hr Mack da Knife 1
News Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p... Mon Mack da Knife 17
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... Mon Explore the fart 192
News Gov. Abbott celebrates Texasa call for Conventi... Mon Mack da Knife 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,891 • Total comments across all topics: 281,574,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC