Former Texas nurse accused of killing dozens charged with murder -
A former Texas nurse who prosecutors say may be responsible for the deaths of up to 60 young children was indicted on a murder charge for the second time in recent weeks. The Bexar County district attorney's office said in a statement that Genene Jones was charged in the September 1981 death of 2-year-old Rosemary Vega.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal judge considers fate of Texas 'sanctuar...
|2 hr
|Wildchild
|3
|Texas Illegal Alien Law Could Lead To "Immigrat...
|2 hr
|Wildchild
|3
|Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15)
|3 hr
|melissa
|5
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|5 hr
|Fart Milk Drinker
|40
|3 of 5 suspects in Houston County home-invasion...
|9 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Californians Flocking to Texas
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|The Deadly Consequences of Texas' Latest Assaul...
|Mon
|Laredo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC