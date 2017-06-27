Former Texas nurse accused of killing dozens charged with murder

Former Texas nurse accused of killing...

A former Texas nurse who prosecutors say may be responsible for the deaths of up to 60 young children was indicted on a murder charge for the second time in recent weeks. The Bexar County district attorney's office said in a statement that Genene Jones was charged in the September 1981 death of 2-year-old Rosemary Vega.

