Former Jacksonville officer guilty in child sex abuse case

A U.S. Attorney's Office news release on Wednesday said former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office employee Michael Eugene Williams faces a possible life sentence in federal prison. Federal prosecutors say the 60-year-old Williams asked a Texas woman to photograph the sexual abuse of her 4-year-old child and to sell the images to him.

