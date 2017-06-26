Federal judge considers fate of Texas 'sanctuary cities' law
A federal judge on Monday heard arguments before he decides whether a new Texas "sanctuary cities" crackdown backed by the Trump administration can take effect. U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia appeared interested in how the law signed by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and scheduled to take effect in September would be enforced.
