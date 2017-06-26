Federal judge considers fate of Texas...

Federal judge considers fate of Texas 'sanctuary cities' law

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

A federal judge on Monday heard arguments before he decides whether a new Texas "sanctuary cities" crackdown backed by the Trump administration can take effect. U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia appeared interested in how the law signed by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and scheduled to take effect in September would be enforced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Deadly Consequences of Texas' Latest Assaul... 3 hr Laredo 5
Seeking A Lactating Man 3 hr Milk fart man 37
News Californians Flocking to Texas 17 hr Laredo 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 18 hr Ms Sassy 63,859
News Hundreds of Latino leaders devise plan of actio... Sun Wildchild 1
News Why the ACLU is suing Texas over SB4 Sun Laredo 1
News Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car a... Sun Laredo 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,906 • Total comments across all topics: 282,051,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC