Existing climate efforts expected to ...

Existing climate efforts expected to keep US goals on track

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gazette

The momentum of climate change efforts and the affordability of cleaner fuels will keep the United States moving toward its goals of cutting emissions despite the Trump administration's withdrawal from the Paris global accord, business and government leaders in a growing alliance said Tuesday. New York, California and 11 other states representing nearly 40 percent of the U.S. economy, mayors of about 200 cities, and leaders of business giants including Amazon, Apple and Target have signed pledges to keep reducing their fossil-fuel emissions after President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw the U.S. from the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top immigration lawyer conference pulling out o... 1 hr Mack da Knife 1
Seeking A Lactating Man 14 hr Sum delicious farts 29
News State files motion to combine all the "sanctuar... 16 hr Clam farter 6
News George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year 20 hr rlj4321 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Wed Squidy 63,709
News Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p... Wed Mack da Knife 18
News Texas police arrest mom of boy, 4, left in Mexi... Wed Mack da Knife 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,439 • Total comments across all topics: 281,605,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC