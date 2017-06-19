Ex-Texas nurse accused of killing doz...

Ex-Texas nurse accused of killing dozens charged with murder

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

A former Texas nurse who prosecutors say may be responsible for the deaths of up to 60 young children has been indicted on a murder charge for the second time in recent weeks. Prosecutors in San Antonio said in a statement that 66-year-old Genene Jones was indicted Wednesday in the 1981 death of 2-year-old Rosemary Vega.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 49 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,826
News Georgia special election could pay dividends in... 1 hr Laredo 1
News Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06) 1 hr Keyanna 4
News Investigators find more than 3,000 pounds of ma... 5 hr Keyanna 3
News Texas veteran's remains return home after 76 years 8 hr tlsringer 2
News A virtual wall, not a physical wall, is the key... 19 hr Rico from East Lo... 4
News Perry Can Win If Leadership Trumps Debates (Nov '11) Tue JamieYung 4
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,273 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC