Ex-immigrant detention guard gets prison for sex abuse

A former guard at a private immigrant detention center in San Antonio has been sentenced to 5 years in prison and 5 years of home confinement after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a detainee. The 35-year-old woman worked at the Central Texas Detention Facility, which The GEO Group operates near downtown San Antonio for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

