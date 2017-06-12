Ex-immigrant detention guard gets pri...

Ex-immigrant detention guard gets prison for sex abuse

A former guard at a private immigrant detention center in San Antonio has been sentenced to 5 years in prison and 5 years of home confinement after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a detainee. The 35-year-old woman worked at the Central Texas Detention Facility, which The GEO Group operates near downtown San Antonio for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

