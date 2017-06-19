Ex-CEO of South Texas power project g...

Ex-CEO of South Texas power project gets 2 years for fraud

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

An ex-leader of a failed project to build a South Texas power plant must serve two years in prison after prosecutors say he embezzled $1.5 million from the company. Former Chase Power Development CEO John David Upchurch of Spring was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Texas mom was on Facebook when her baby... 2 min Elaine 2
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) 7 hr Classickswag 1,035
Legal Definition of "Mexican National" (May '08) 9 hr maureen2455 123
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr flamewarz 63,846
News FILE - Texas Capitol 13 hr The Troll Stopper 2
News Endeavour first of many high-rises for Clear Lake (Apr '08) 16 hr Farts needed 108
News Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11) 18 hr Appalachia 23
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,920 • Total comments across all topics: 281,984,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC