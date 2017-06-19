Ex-CEO of South Texas power project gets 2 years for fraud
An ex-leader of a failed project to build a South Texas power plant must serve two years in prison after prosecutors say he embezzled $1.5 million from the company. Former Chase Power Development CEO John David Upchurch of Spring was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge in Houston.
