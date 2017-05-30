EDITORIAL: CDC should step up Zika prevention in South Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott listens to Texas Department of Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt during a Zika prevention roundtable at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the state's first mosquito-borne case of the Zika Virus in Brownsville in November 2016, prompting action by local leaders who were able to have an open discussion with Gov. Abbott related to concerns over the virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.