Driver charged in crash that killed East Texas teen

The driver in a crash that killed an East Texas teenager is now behind bars, charged with speeding and intoxication manslaughter. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Melvin Bradshaw of Hallsville, Texas, lost control of his 2003 Ford F-150 as he headed southbound on County Road 4310 around 12:48 a.m. Thursday.

