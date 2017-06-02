Deputies: Texas man arrested after he allegedly tried to meet teen girl for sex
Earlier this month, deputies from the Canadian County Sheriff's Office say 34-year-old Stanley Kyle Arter contacted an undercover deputy who he believed was a 14-year-old girl. Investigators say that Arter told the girl that he didn't have any money and asked if she could buy condoms for their sexual encounter.
