Dallas woman gets 10-year prison term for illicit injections

A Dallas salon worker has agreed to a 10-year prison sentence in return for her guilty plea in the death of a woman injected in the buttocks with industrial-grade silicone. Alicia Clarke accepted the plea deal and was transferred to a Texas prison for men on May 23. The Dallas Morning News reports the transgender woman, whose legal name is Jimmy Joe Clark, will become eligible for parole in 2020.

