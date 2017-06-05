Dallas woman gets 10-year prison term...

Dallas woman gets 10-year prison term for illicit injections

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A Dallas salon worker has agreed to a 10-year prison sentence in return for her guilty plea in the death of a woman injected in the buttocks with industrial-grade silicone. Alicia Clarke accepted the plea deal and was transferred to a Texas prison for men on May 23. The Dallas Morning News reports the transgender woman, whose legal name is Jimmy Joe Clark, will become eligible for parole in 2020.

Chicago, IL

