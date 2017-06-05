Couple indicted in Texas Denny's chok...

Couple indicted in Texas Denny's chokehold death

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Valley News Live

A Texas deputy and her husband could face life in prison after a night out for two Texas families turned into a deadly fight. John Hernandez kicked and gasped for air when a deputy's husband allegedly had him in a chokehold outside a Houston-area Denny's restaurant, a video shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules 29 min UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 32
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Arnold 63,727
News Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadl... 16 hr Mack da Knife 2
Election Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14) Thu Egg farts 167
Seeking A Lactating Man Thu Quavontae 30
News State files motion to combine all the "sanctuar... Thu Seafood farts 16
News Top immigration lawyer conference pulling out o... Thu Old Hairy 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,047 • Total comments across all topics: 281,642,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC