Continue reading U.S. Supreme Court ruling could imperil Texas sex offender rules
Texas rules barring some sex offenders from using certain websites were thrown into jeopardy Monday morning after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a similar statute in North Carolina violates the First Amendment. The case, North Carolina v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A virtual wall, not a physical wall, is the key...
|15 min
|YouDidntBuildThat
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|17 min
|Hooker
|63,815
|Perry Can Win If Leadership Trumps Debates (Nov '11)
|11 hr
|JamieYung
|4
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Mon
|Warm fart milk
|36
|Kavitha Surana, Foreign Policy: Texas cities fe...
|Mon
|Juneteenth greetings
|2
|Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly ch...
|Mon
|Yeah
|9
|Here's Yet More Evidence That The 2016 Election...
|Sun
|Laredo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC