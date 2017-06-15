Continue reading Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes 50 bills, the most killed by a Texas governor in a decade

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed 50 bills on Thursday, including legislation requiring the state to study the future availability of water and teach schoolkids how to avoid sexual abusers. The veto count was relatively small when compared with the total number of bills filed during the legislative session - about 7 percent of 6,800 - but marks the most bills killed by a governor in 10 years.

