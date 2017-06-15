Continue reading Gov. Greg Abbott vet...

Continue reading Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes 50 bills, the most killed by a Texas governor in a decade

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed 50 bills on Thursday, including legislation requiring the state to study the future availability of water and teach schoolkids how to avoid sexual abusers. The veto count was relatively small when compared with the total number of bills filed during the legislative session - about 7 percent of 6,800 - but marks the most bills killed by a governor in 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As wall looms, US moves to settle border fence ... 12 hr anonymous 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 13 hr Democrat mom 63,770
News Texas Sheriff Is Actively Pushing Visas Through... Thu Laredo 3
Seeking A Lactating Man Wed Fart info request 34
News Charges dropped against Miss Black Texas in Com... Jun 14 Mack da Knife 1
News Remembering the U.S. Supreme Court case out of ... Jun 14 Mack da Knife 5
News Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat... Jun 14 Laredo 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,725 • Total comments across all topics: 281,816,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC