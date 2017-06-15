Continue reading Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes 50 bills, the most killed by a Texas governor in a decade
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed 50 bills on Thursday, including legislation requiring the state to study the future availability of water and teach schoolkids how to avoid sexual abusers. The veto count was relatively small when compared with the total number of bills filed during the legislative session - about 7 percent of 6,800 - but marks the most bills killed by a governor in 10 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As wall looms, US moves to settle border fence ...
|12 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|Democrat mom
|63,770
|Texas Sheriff Is Actively Pushing Visas Through...
|Thu
|Laredo
|3
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Wed
|Fart info request
|34
|Charges dropped against Miss Black Texas in Com...
|Jun 14
|Mack da Knife
|1
|Remembering the U.S. Supreme Court case out of ...
|Jun 14
|Mack da Knife
|5
|Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat...
|Jun 14
|Laredo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC