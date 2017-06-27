Comcast killed Texas cable owner's business, suit says

Tony Luna, a small-time cable operator, says in a court suit that Comcast Corp. contractors cut his cable lines in a Texas town, driving him out of business. Tony Luna, a small-time Texas cable operator, bought the rundown cable operation in Weston Lakes, about 35 miles west of Houston, in 2007 and upgraded it for high-speed internet and TV services to compete with AT&T, passing out his cell phone number and personally responding to calls for repairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.