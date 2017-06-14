Chief: Texas officer made errors in confrontation with woman
A Texas police chief said Tuesday that an officer he suspended following a videotaped arrest of a woman and her daughters made multiple errors in responding to a call that a neighbor allegedly assaulted the woman's son. Fort Worth Chief Joel Fitzgerald said during an appeal hearing for officer William Martin that Martin was disrespectful and used excessive force in his December confrontation with Jacqueline Craig and her two teenage daughters.
