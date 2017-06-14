Chief: Texas officer made errors in c...

Chief: Texas officer made errors in confrontation with woman

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A Texas police chief said Tuesday that an officer he suspended following a videotaped arrest of a woman and her daughters made multiple errors in responding to a call that a neighbor allegedly assaulted the woman's son. Fort Worth Chief Joel Fitzgerald said during an appeal hearing for officer William Martin that Martin was disrespectful and used excessive force in his December confrontation with Jacqueline Craig and her two teenage daughters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking A Lactating Man 6 hr Fart info request 34
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 hr WACKO 63,768
News Charges dropped against Miss Black Texas in Com... 17 hr Mack da Knife 1
News Remembering the U.S. Supreme Court case out of ... 21 hr Mack da Knife 5
News Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat... 22 hr Laredo 1
News Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa... Tue America is farting 2
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Tue pretty closed club 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,128 • Total comments across all topics: 281,767,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC