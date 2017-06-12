Charges dropped against Miss Black Texas in Commerce arrest
Charges have been dropped against Miss Black Texas 2016 a day after an East Texas police chief was cleared of wrongdoing in her arrest. The 23-year-old college student initially said Commerce police Chief Kerry Crews was a white driver who allegedly made racial and sexist comments after a traffic-related dispute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Squidy
|63,766
|Remembering the U.S. Supreme Court case out of ...
|3 hr
|Mack da Knife
|5
|Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat...
|4 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa...
|18 hr
|America is farting
|2
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|20 hr
|pretty closed club
|1
|Gang member on Texas 10 Most Wanted list caught...
|23 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
|Tue
|Big Duke 6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC