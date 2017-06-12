Charges dropped against Miss Black Te...

Charges dropped against Miss Black Texas in Commerce arrest

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Charges have been dropped against Miss Black Texas 2016 a day after an East Texas police chief was cleared of wrongdoing in her arrest. The 23-year-old college student initially said Commerce police Chief Kerry Crews was a white driver who allegedly made racial and sexist comments after a traffic-related dispute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Squidy 63,766
News Remembering the U.S. Supreme Court case out of ... 3 hr Mack da Knife 5
News Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat... 4 hr Laredo 1
News Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa... 18 hr America is farting 2
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... 20 hr pretty closed club 1
News Gang member on Texas 10 Most Wanted list caught... 23 hr Laredo 1
News Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month Tue Big Duke 6 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,311 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC