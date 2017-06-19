Canadian man charged in stabbing of a...

Canadian man charged in stabbing of airport officer in Flint

19 hrs ago

A police officer was stabbed in the neck at the Flint airport by a man with a knife Wednesday in what authorities are investigating as a possible act of terrorism. The suspect was immediately taken into custody, and federal prosecutors hours later announced the Canadian man was charged with committing violence at an airport.

