There are 12 comments on the The Republic story from Yesterday, titled California, New York, Washington unite to back climate pact. In it, The Republic reports that:

Three Democratic governors said Thursday they won't let the United States back away from a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, despite President Donald Trump decision to withdraw from an international pact. "This is an insane move by this president," California Gov. Jerry Brown said, blasting the decision as "deviant behavior from the highest office in the land."

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,242

Location hidden
#1 Yesterday
Oh my. Such discourse from the snowflakes and their crybabies.

Judged:

4

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,692

Lake Geneva, WI

#2 21 hrs ago
Fine, let their people pay the costs.

Considering "electricity rates would necessarily skyrocket." (Obama's words, not mine) thanks to the EPA, then add in the costs associated with that BS Paris agreement, we'd better HOPE there's "clean water" because many people won't be able to afford the electricity to pump their own.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#3 20 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Fine, let their people pay the costs.

Considering "electricity rates would necessarily skyrocket." (Obama's words, not mine) thanks to the EPA, then add in the costs associated with that BS Paris agreement, we'd better HOPE there's "clean water" because many people won't be able to afford the electricity to pump their own.
Oh please, the PA is non-binding. America's initial investment $3 billion dollars. Of that commitment $1 billion dollars was forwarded.

The obvious advantage to date has been the avalanche of jobs and economic growth directly related to renewable energy technologies.

There's no increase in electric, that's contrary to the reality that electricity production cost less because the price of natural gas is cheaper. Natural Gas is now 33% of the source for electricity production and renewable sources are 10% and growing, in the United States

Loser Donald Trump cannot derail innovation technology and he'll never sell US industries on less efficient methodology like a coal renaissance

Judged:

5

5

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,242

Location hidden
#4 20 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Oh please, the PA is non-binding. America's initial investment $3 billion dollars. Of that commitment $1 billion dollars was forwarded.

The obvious advantage to date has been the avalanche of jobs and economic growth directly related to renewable energy technologies.

There's no increase in electric, that's contrary to the reality that electricity production cost less because the price of natural gas is cheaper. Natural Gas is now 33% of the source for electricity production and renewable sources are 10% and growing, in the United States

Loser Donald Trump cannot derail innovation technology and he'll never sell US industries on less efficient methodology like a coal renaissance
The only thing that is derailed is your brain. Cue next Fake News.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Darly314

Glen Saint Mary, FL

#5 20 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>The only thing that is derailed is your brain. Cue next Fake News.
Either way, he is the President. Thus, his decision.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#6 19 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>The only thing that is derailed is your brain. Cue next Fake News.
Another cornball soliloquy from the lying half brained stooge.

Rational thought is always absent your dialogue.

Judged:

5

5

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#7 18 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Oh please, the PA is non-binding. America's initial investment $3 billion dollars. Of that commitment $1 billion dollars was forwarded.

The obvious advantage to date has been the avalanche of jobs and economic growth directly related to renewable energy technologies.

There's no increase in electric, that's contrary to the reality that electricity production cost less because the price of natural gas is cheaper. Natural Gas is now 33% of the source for electricity production and renewable sources are 10% and growing, in the United States

Loser Donald Trump cannot derail innovation technology and he'll never sell US industries on less efficient methodology like a coal renaissance
Who is "derailing technology"? The most cost effective energy technologies will prevail with or without the "Paris Accord" as long as the free market is allowed to prevail. Although the shifting of wealth from American's middle class to a handful of billionaires will be stymied I am sure the Democratic Socialists are already working on another scam to enslave the uppity American middle class.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#8 18 hrs ago
Dee Dee Dee wrote:
<quoted text>

Who is "derailing technology"? The most cost effective energy technologies will prevail with or without the "Paris Accord" as long as the free market is allowed to prevail. Although the shifting of wealth from American's middle class to a handful of billionaires will be stymied I am sure the Democratic Socialists are already working on another scam to enslave the uppity American middle class.
LOL

Fossil fuels have been shifting wealth from the middle class to billionaires for generations.

That's the motivation for the Republican united front against renewable energy sources, especially solar energy efficiency.

America's captains of industry are solidly in solidarity behind the Paris Agreement because it's a proven concept for economic diversity, growth and job creation.

Barack Obama had the foresight to see alternative methods of energy production and distribution as the economic benefit it's become across America and globally. It's not unexpected that Republicans tied to the fossil fuel industries refuse to get on board. They've long ago sold out to the interest of oil.

Sustainable job growth from renewable energy sources is readily apparent. No matter what fantasy you believe from the Loser Donald Trump campaign coal is no headed for a renaissance

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#9 18 hrs ago
Darly314 wrote:
<quoted text>

Either way, he is the President. Thus, his decision.
How unfortunate. Devasted is likely to be those who are clinging to hope for some resurgence in coal and manufacturering. The idle workers who supported Trump across the swatch of shuttered factory towns in the hills and rust belt and down through the southern bible belt.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

San Francisco, CA

#10 13 hrs ago
More power to them if they can do this without corporations packing their bags and moving out. It might even be the plan, but that doesn't mean the laborers in Republican territories will go liberal. It just means that the climate states are going to have to find jobs for their "deplorables".
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
16 TEEN SHOTS chicago

Decatur, GA

#11 11 hrs ago
PLEASE DONT WASTE OUR MONEY WE CAN NOT DO Anything ABOUT THE WEATHER DUMB ASS.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Laredo

Laredo, TX

#12 7 hrs ago
As long as they put THEIR money where their mouths are, they can do WTF they want and if the idiots who elect them let them get away with it, then I guess that is very cool.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

