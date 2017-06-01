California, New York, Washington unite to back climate pact
Three Democratic governors said Thursday they won't let the United States back away from a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, despite President Donald Trump decision to withdraw from an international pact. "This is an insane move by this president," California Gov. Jerry Brown said, blasting the decision as "deviant behavior from the highest office in the land."
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,242
Location hidden
#1 Yesterday
Oh my. Such discourse from the snowflakes and their crybabies.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,692
#2 21 hrs ago
Fine, let their people pay the costs.
Considering "electricity rates would necessarily skyrocket." (Obama's words, not mine) thanks to the EPA, then add in the costs associated with that BS Paris agreement, we'd better HOPE there's "clean water" because many people won't be able to afford the electricity to pump their own.
#3 20 hrs ago
Oh please, the PA is non-binding. America's initial investment $3 billion dollars. Of that commitment $1 billion dollars was forwarded.
The obvious advantage to date has been the avalanche of jobs and economic growth directly related to renewable energy technologies.
There's no increase in electric, that's contrary to the reality that electricity production cost less because the price of natural gas is cheaper. Natural Gas is now 33% of the source for electricity production and renewable sources are 10% and growing, in the United States
Loser Donald Trump cannot derail innovation technology and he'll never sell US industries on less efficient methodology like a coal renaissance
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,242
Location hidden
#4 20 hrs ago
The only thing that is derailed is your brain. Cue next Fake News.
#5 20 hrs ago
Either way, he is the President. Thus, his decision.
#6 19 hrs ago
Another cornball soliloquy from the lying half brained stooge.
Rational thought is always absent your dialogue.
#7 18 hrs ago
Who is "derailing technology"? The most cost effective energy technologies will prevail with or without the "Paris Accord" as long as the free market is allowed to prevail. Although the shifting of wealth from American's middle class to a handful of billionaires will be stymied I am sure the Democratic Socialists are already working on another scam to enslave the uppity American middle class.
#8 18 hrs ago
LOL
Fossil fuels have been shifting wealth from the middle class to billionaires for generations.
That's the motivation for the Republican united front against renewable energy sources, especially solar energy efficiency.
America's captains of industry are solidly in solidarity behind the Paris Agreement because it's a proven concept for economic diversity, growth and job creation.
Barack Obama had the foresight to see alternative methods of energy production and distribution as the economic benefit it's become across America and globally. It's not unexpected that Republicans tied to the fossil fuel industries refuse to get on board. They've long ago sold out to the interest of oil.
Sustainable job growth from renewable energy sources is readily apparent. No matter what fantasy you believe from the Loser Donald Trump campaign coal is no headed for a renaissance
#9 18 hrs ago
How unfortunate. Devasted is likely to be those who are clinging to hope for some resurgence in coal and manufacturering. The idle workers who supported Trump across the swatch of shuttered factory towns in the hills and rust belt and down through the southern bible belt.
#10 13 hrs ago
More power to them if they can do this without corporations packing their bags and moving out. It might even be the plan, but that doesn't mean the laborers in Republican territories will go liberal. It just means that the climate states are going to have to find jobs for their "deplorables".
#11 11 hrs ago
PLEASE DONT WASTE OUR MONEY WE CAN NOT DO Anything ABOUT THE WEATHER DUMB ASS.
#12 7 hrs ago
As long as they put THEIR money where their mouths are, they can do WTF they want and if the idiots who elect them let them get away with it, then I guess that is very cool.
