There are on the The Republic story from Yesterday, titled California, New York, Washington unite to back climate pact. In it, The Republic reports that:

Three Democratic governors said Thursday they won't let the United States back away from a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, despite President Donald Trump decision to withdraw from an international pact. "This is an insane move by this president," California Gov. Jerry Brown said, blasting the decision as "deviant behavior from the highest office in the land."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Republic.