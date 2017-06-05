Branson calls Trump 'naive' for exiting Paris climate accord
British billionaire Richard Branson on Thursday called President Donald Trump very "naive" to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, saying he failed to recognize that clean energy is cheaper than coal and oil and is going to create "massively more jobs." The business magnate, climate activist and philanthropist also questioned Trump's decision to put "America First" since there are no barriers when it comes to climate and water in the oceans.
