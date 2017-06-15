Beaumont man charged in slaying of pregnant woman, 19
Investigators say a Southeast Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman whose unborn daughter also died. Jail records show 22-year-old Jared Javon Bias of Beaumont was being held without bond Thursday in the June 6 slaying.
