Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car as punishment

This undated booking photo provided by Parker County, Texas, sheriff's office shows Cynthia Marie Randolph. Randolph told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died May 26 , 2017, to teach the girl a lesson, and that they didn't lock themselves in, as she initially said, according to sheriff's officials.

