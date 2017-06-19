Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car as punishment
This undated booking photo provided by Parker County, Texas, sheriff's office shows Cynthia Marie Randolph. Randolph told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died May 26 , 2017, to teach the girl a lesson, and that they didn't lock themselves in, as she initially said, according to sheriff's officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justice Department backs Texas 'sanctuary city'...
|1 hr
|spud
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Into The Night
|63,856
|Police: Texas mom was on Facebook when her baby...
|8 hr
|Defiant1
|3
|Why it would be tough for Dems to quit Nancy Pe...
|17 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Legal Definition of "Mexican National" (May '08)
|21 hr
|Laredo
|124
|FILE - Texas Capitol
|Sat
|Laredo
|3
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|Fri
|Classickswag
|1,035
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC