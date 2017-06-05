Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadly fight
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny's in Texas. HOUSTON The family of a Texas man who died after a confrontation with a Harris County deputy's husband has hired a lawyer after witness cell phone video showed the man allegedly using an "illegal chokehold" on their loved one.
#1 9 hrs ago
Fatso should get the DEATH PENALTY and his cop wife needs to spend 20-years in prison for not knowing what protect and serve mean. This was plain murder. I hope the family gets everything these two animals own. If they have kids, put them up for adoption.
