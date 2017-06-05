There are on the WFLX-TV West Palm Beach story from 22 hrs ago, titled Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadly fight. In it, WFLX-TV West Palm Beach reports that:

Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny's in Texas. HOUSTON The family of a Texas man who died after a confrontation with a Harris County deputy's husband has hired a lawyer after witness cell phone video showed the man allegedly using an "illegal chokehold" on their loved one.

