Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold...

Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadly fight

There are 1 comment on the WFLX-TV West Palm Beach story from 22 hrs ago, titled Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadly fight. In it, WFLX-TV West Palm Beach reports that:

Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny's in Texas. HOUSTON The family of a Texas man who died after a confrontation with a Harris County deputy's husband has hired a lawyer after witness cell phone video showed the man allegedly using an "illegal chokehold" on their loved one.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Mack da Knife

Laredo, TX

#1 9 hrs ago
Fatso should get the DEATH PENALTY and his cop wife needs to spend 20-years in prison for not knowing what protect and serve mean. This was plain murder. I hope the family gets everything these two animals own. If they have kids, put them up for adoption.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sarah Palin weighs in on Ted Nugent and endorse... (Feb '14) 1 hr CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Into The Night 63,708
Seeking A Lactating Man 3 hr Quavontae 28
News Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p... Mon Mack da Knife 17
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... Mon Explore the fart 192
News Gov. Abbott celebrates Texasa call for Conventi... Mon Mack da Knife 1
News State files motion to combine all the "sanctuar... Mon Know the farts 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,891 • Total comments across all topics: 281,574,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC