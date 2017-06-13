Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racial...

Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivated, outside investigation finds

16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A white Texas police chief's arrest of Miss Black Texas 2016 last month was not racially motivated, according to an investigation led by an attorney hired by the city of Commerce, where the incident occurred. The investigation was prompted by vastly different accounts of the incident that led a police official to be placed on administrative leave, and which one local news station dubbed "the pageant queen vs. the police chief."

Chicago, IL

