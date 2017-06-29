Arkansas judge suspends city's top co...

Arkansas judge suspends city's top cop over Texas wreck

An Arkansas judge has temporarily removed the police chief in Jacksonville amid questions over whether he's eligible to serve because of a misdemeanor conviction. The city hired Geoffrey Herweg in April, after learning he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in Texas after being accused of leaving the scene of an accident.

