Arkansas judge suspends city's top cop over Texas wreck
An Arkansas judge has temporarily removed the police chief in Jacksonville amid questions over whether he's eligible to serve because of a misdemeanor conviction. The city hired Geoffrey Herweg in April, after learning he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in Texas after being accused of leaving the scene of an accident.
