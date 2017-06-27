Appeals court to review case of Argen...

Appeals court to review case of Argentine on Texas death row

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A federal court has agreed to review the appeal of an Argentine man who is on death row in Texas for a 1995 killing. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday that it will examine whether 44-year-old Victor Saldano was competent to stand trial and whether his trial lawyers were deficient for not requesting a competency hearing before his trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car a... 2 hr Texan 2
News Amarillo police fatally shoot man in domestic v... 5 hr Laredo 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 23 hr Common Sense 63,861
News South Texas man, 57, gets 30 years for 11th DWI... Wed Laredo 1
News Californians Flocking to Texas Wed Laredo 3
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) Wed Coco4u 1,036
News Federal judge considers fate of Texas 'sanctuar... Tue Wildchild 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,372 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC