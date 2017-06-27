Appeals court to review case of Argentine on Texas death row
A federal court has agreed to review the appeal of an Argentine man who is on death row in Texas for a 1995 killing. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday that it will examine whether 44-year-old Victor Saldano was competent to stand trial and whether his trial lawyers were deficient for not requesting a competency hearing before his trial.
