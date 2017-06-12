APNewsBreak: George P. Bush seeking r...

APNewsBreak: George P. Bush seeking re-election in Texas

15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Texas Land Comissoner George P. Bush attends a Veterans Day celebration in Dallas. Bush is seeking re-election as Texas land commissioner next year, hoping to continue running a little-known but powerful agency in a state where his political-dynasty family has dominated elections for decades.

