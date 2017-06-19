Another bout of rain engulfs much of Texas on heels of Cindy
Another round of rain is engulfing much of Texas, swelling rivers, flooding streets and bringing warnings of flash flooding in several areas. Up to 5 inches of rain, more in isolated areas, fell Saturday in the Houston metro region but the storm system covered a stretch of the state extending from West Texas into North and East Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why it would be tough for Dems to quit Nancy Pe...
|58 min
|Laredo
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,855
|Legal Definition of "Mexican National" (May '08)
|5 hr
|Laredo
|124
|Justice Department backs Texas 'sanctuary city'...
|5 hr
|Laredo
|1
|FILE - Texas Capitol
|8 hr
|Laredo
|3
|Police: Texas mom was on Facebook when her baby...
|8 hr
|Elaine
|2
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|15 hr
|Classickswag
|1,035
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC