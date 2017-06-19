Another bout of rain engulfs much of ...

Another bout of rain engulfs much of Texas on heels of Cindy

Another round of rain is engulfing much of Texas, swelling rivers, flooding streets and bringing warnings of flash flooding in several areas. Up to 5 inches of rain, more in isolated areas, fell Saturday in the Houston metro region but the storm system covered a stretch of the state extending from West Texas into North and East Texas.

