American Airlines plane veers off Texas runway, stuck in mud
Authorities say an American Airlines plane veered off of a runway at the San Antonio airport during takeoff and is stuck in the mud. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says American Airlines Flight 2214 veered off the edge of the runway at San Antonio International Airport Saturday morning shortly after beginning its takeoff roll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Arnie for Prez
|63,677
|Texas House floor fracas: Was Rinaldia s ICE ca...
|8 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Sat
|Milk machine fart
|24
|El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit
|Sat
|Bo knows farts
|36
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|Sat
|Large farts
|190
|Deputies: Texas man arrested after he allegedly...
|Sat
|Paddy OMalley
|1
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Fri
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC