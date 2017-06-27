Amarillo police fatally shoot man in domestic violence case
A Texas police officer has fatally shot a suspect in a domestic violence case after investigators say the man pointed a handgun at officers. An Amarillo police statement says 35-year-old Jason Magana Herrera died at the scene Tuesday night.
