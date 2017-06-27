Amarillo police fatally shoot man in ...

Amarillo police fatally shoot man in domestic violence case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A Texas police officer has fatally shot a suspect in a domestic violence case after investigators say the man pointed a handgun at officers. An Amarillo police statement says 35-year-old Jason Magana Herrera died at the scene Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 15 hr Common Sense 63,861
News South Texas man, 57, gets 30 years for 11th DWI... 17 hr Laredo 1
News Californians Flocking to Texas 21 hr Laredo 3
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) 21 hr Coco4u 1,036
News Federal judge considers fate of Texas 'sanctuar... Tue Wildchild 3
News Texas Illegal Alien Law Could Lead To "Immigrat... Tue Wildchild 3
News Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15) Tue melissa 5
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,896 • Total comments across all topics: 282,103,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC