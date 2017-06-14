Abbott OKs religious refusal of adoptions in Texas

Texas child welfare providers will be allowed to deny adoptions and other services to children and parents based on "sincerely held religious beliefs" under a bill Gov. Greg Abbott signed Thursday. Abbott's signature on House Bill 3859 means such faith-based organizations can also place a child in a religious school; deny referrals for certain contraceptives, drugs or devices; and refuse to contract with other organizations that don't share their religious beliefs.

