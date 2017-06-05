A look at what will be on Texas' special session agenda
Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered state lawmakers back to work starting July 18 for a sweeping, 30-day special legislative session covering 20 topics. BATHROOM BILL: Abbott wants Texas to become the first state since North Carolina to restrict restroom access for transgender people, demanding legislation that "protects the privacy of our children" in public schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Squidy
|63,709
|Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p...
|6 hr
|Mack da Knife
|18
|Texas police arrest mom of boy, 4, left in Mexi...
|7 hr
|Mack da Knife
|1
|Sarah Palin weighs in on Ted Nugent and endorse... (Feb '14)
|11 hr
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|13 hr
|Quavontae
|28
|Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadl...
|19 hr
|Mack da Knife
|1
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|Mon
|Explore the fart
|192
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC