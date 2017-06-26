3 of 5 suspects in Houston County home-invasion robbery back in Texas
Three of the five suspects in a sexually charged Crockett home-invasion robbery that occurred on June 12 are back in Texas after they were arrested in Kentucky. According to the arrest affidavit for one of the men, the three men who were captured in Kentucky were caught in the act of committing a burglary on June 18. Jay Barrett, 17, of Highlands, Fabian Xavier Vazquez, 17, Baytown, and Jose Vazquez, 19, are all still being held in the Houston County Jail.
