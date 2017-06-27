2 men charged with 'super sexual assault' of the same victim
According to court records obtained by mySA.com, Valderas is accused of sexually assaulting one of the children who was also allegedly assaulted by 49-year-old Gerald Mohrmann, both of whom are from Boerne, Texas. According to court records obtained by mySA.com, Valderas is accused of sexually assaulting one of the children who was also allegedly assaulted by 49-year-old Gerald Mohrmann, both of whom are from Boerne, Robert Valderas was jailed on June 16 on a charge of super aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal judge considers fate of Texas 'sanctuar...
|2 hr
|Wildchild
|3
|Texas Illegal Alien Law Could Lead To "Immigrat...
|2 hr
|Wildchild
|3
|Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15)
|3 hr
|melissa
|5
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|5 hr
|Fart Milk Drinker
|40
|3 of 5 suspects in Houston County home-invasion...
|9 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Californians Flocking to Texas
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|The Deadly Consequences of Texas' Latest Assaul...
|Mon
|Laredo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC